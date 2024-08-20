Channing Tatum receives guitar picks from Taylor Swift’s dad during Eras Tour

Channing Tatum enjoys romantic Eras tour date night.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz turned heads with their romantic outing at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour over the weekend.

On Monday, August 19, Tatum, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video from their night at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The clip features Kravitz dancing to Shake It Off, with Tatum capturing a sweet moment as he kisses her on the cheek.



In addition to the concert fun, he also posted a photo of himself with Taylor Swift's dad, Scott Swift, who had gifted him a collection of guitar picks.



He revealed his plan to auction the picks and donate the proceeds to charity, adding a philanthropic touch to their memorable evening.

In an Instagram update from their London outing at Wembley Stadium, captioning it, "Date night with TSwift. The love is real and Taylor is an absolute force!"

In his post, he also mentioned a special gift from Scott Swift, Taylor’s dad.

"Ha and got some guitar picks I’m gonna sell for charity from big daddy Swift himself. Legend he is. #swiftiesforever #tstheerastour," he wrote, highlighting his plans to auction the picks for a good cause.



