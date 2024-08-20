Sofia Vergara reacts to ex Joe Manganiello’s comments on divorce

Joe Manganiello has finally spoken out about his split from Sofia Vergara, prompting a response from the actress.

The former couple's breakup reasons remain unclear, with only a series of public statements from both sides fueling the rumours.

"There has been a lot said in the press about my desire to have a family. That is simply not true. We tried to have a family for the first year and a half. For the first month we were dating. I told her, 'If you don't want kids anymore, I'll understand. Just tell me and I'll know what it's about and it's no problem.' But that wasn't the case with her. And I swore to her that I would never leave her if it didn't work out. And I didn't," Manganiello revealed in an interview with Men's Journal magazine.

In a recent interview with El Pais, the Griselda star revealed her surprise at learning that her decision not to have a child was reportedly the reason for the end of her marriage to Joe Manganiello, a claim that had not been previously confirmed.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger, he wanted to have children and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore. I already had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother," Vergara told the Spanish newspaper.

The Modern Family alum expressed skepticism and disbelief in a Variety interview, casting doubt on Joe Manganiello's claims about their breakup, and even wondering if he had been truthful about his reasons for ending their marriage.

"At the end of the day, you never know if that's what he actually said. I've read a lot of things that I've said and I'm like, 'Huh?' What am I going to do, call him? I don't know if he even said that'," Vergara said.