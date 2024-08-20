Kate Middleton, Prince William head to Balmoral as doctors greenlight Catherine

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be heading to the iconic Scottish residence as King Charles III has finally begun summer at Balmoral.

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward were first royals to join the King in Scotland, while Princess Kate and Prince William are reportedly all set to follow them to spend time with the royal family at Balmoral castle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales - who are still in Norfolk with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - will enjoy fun-filled moments at the late Queen's favourite place with the royals this week.

Princess Kate, who's still undergoing chemotherapy, was reportedly took her children at Nerf gun party at the Gone Wild Festival at Holkham Hall last week after receiving green light from her doctors.

It will be the furthest that Princess Kate has travelled since being diagnosed with cancer. King Charles unexpectedly came face to face with a very mischievous mascot that had once caused chaos for his mother The Queen as he kicked off his official holiday at Balmoral Castle on Monday.

The 75-yer-old was welcomed to Balmoral Castle with a formal ceremony. After a gruelling few months of juggling cancer treatment, King Charles and Princess Kate have finally managed to enjoy well deserved holiday at the iconic Scottish residence.