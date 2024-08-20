Matthew Perry's assistant ignored 2 close calls before fatal ketamine shot

Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, due to the ‘acute effects of ketamine’

Matthew Perry had two extremely close calls in the days leading up to his tragic death in October 2023.

The late Friends star’s long-time personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa — who was recently charged in an investigation into Perry’s death — revealed the warning signs that were ignored in Perry’s final days.

In a plea deal obtained by Page Six, Iwamasa admitted to finding Perry “unconscious at his residence on at least two occasions” before his death on October 28.

The former assistant further admitted that he had been administering “significant quantities of ketamine, roughly “6-8 shots per day,” to Perry.

On the day of Perry’s death, Iwamasa injected him twice — once at 8:30 a.m. and again at 12:45 p.m.

Perry then instructed Iwamasa to prepare his jacuzzi and "shoot [him] up with a big one." Iwamasa administered the third dose of ketamine for the day, then left to run errands.

Upon returning, he found Perry face down in the jacuzzi.

In addition to Iwamasa, other individuals—including Erik Fleming, Dr. Mark Chavez, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, and Jasveen Sangha, known as the "Ketamine Queen" — have been charged in connection with Perry's death.