Machine Gun Kelly credits teenage daughter for his sobriety journey

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated one year of sobriety in August 2024

Machine Gun Kelly has his teenage daughter to thank for his sobriety.

During his appearance on the August 18th episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the 34-year-old musician shared how a heart-wrenching conversation with his daughter Casie, 15, set him on the path to recovery.

“It started with my daughter saying, ‘Dad, you know I can tell when you’re high?’” MGK recalled, revealing that Casie was just 11 or 12 years old at the time.

He further reflected, “It broke my heart. It was the ultimate let down.”

It wasn’t until a few years later that MGK finally got sober.

The Killshot rapper shared, “It took me a while afterward, because obviously drugs have a vice grip on you. That was step one for me. As a father and as a man, to be the father I wish my dad would have been, I have to break this generational curse for my kid.”

Born Colson Baker, MGK revealed earlier this month that he’s been “completely sober from everything,” including alcohol, marijuana, and pills, after quietly starting rehab in 2023.

“I don’t drink anymore. I haven’t drank since last August,” he shared while celebrating one year of sobriety on Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast. .