Brian Cox cites movies like 'Deadpool & Wolverine' for 'downfall' of cinema

The ‘Succession’ star criticised how everyone is chasing box office success

Brian Cox has some very strong feelings about the current state of cinema vis-à-vis the damaging impact of blockbuster superhero franchises.

Speaking at the Edinburgh International Film Festival on Saturday, August 17, the Succession star, 78, expressed his concern that cinema is "in a very bad way," per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Emmy-winner believes that television has stepped in to fill the gap that movies used to occupy, while the big screen has become dominated by grandiose superhero films from Marvel and DC.

“I think it’s lost its place because of, partly, the grandiose element between Marvel, DC, and all of that,” he said, further noting, “And I think it’s beginning to implode, actually. You’re kind of losing the plot.”

Reflecting on movies like Deadpool & Wolverine, Cox acknowledged they earn “a lot of money" and “make everyone happy,” but argued that such films often lead to a “diluted” cinematic experience.

"It’s just become a party time for certain actors to do this stuff," he said, naming Marvel stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

“When you know that Hugh Jackman can do a bit more, Ryan Reynolds… but it’s because they go down that road and it’s box office. They make a lot of money. You can’t knock it.”

Cox himself has experience with the superhero genre, having played William Stryker in 2003's X2: X-Men United. Still, he seems to long for a time when cinema prioritised storytelling over spectacle.