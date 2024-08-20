Oprah Winfrey remembers late TV icon Phil Donahue

Oprah Winfrey pays tribute to late TV icon Phil Donahue

Oprah Winfrey has recently called late fellow daytime TV host Phil Donahue “pioneer”, who died at 88 on August 18.



Taking to Instagram on August 19, the media mogul paid tribute to late TV icon and credited him for her success.

“There wouldn’t have been an Oprah Show without Phil Donahue being the first to prove that daytime talk and women watching should be taken seriously,” wrote the 70-year-old.

Oprah said, “He was a pioneer. I’m glad I got to thank him for it.”

“Rest in peace Phil,” she concluded.

As PEOPLE reported that Phil’s family was surrounded by his family at the time of death, along with his “sister, his children, grandchildren and his golden retriever”.



In a statement shared via the outlet, the seasoned journalist “passed away peacefully after a long illness”.

For the unversed, Phil started talk show in the 1950s, The Phil Donahue Show, which addressed issues such as child abuse in the Catholic Church, feminism and race relations.

“One day, I just went out in the audience, and it's clear there would be no Donahue show if I hadn't somehow accidentally brought in the audience,” said the TV legend.

Meanwhile, Phil reportedly won 20 Emmy Awards including 10 for outstanding host and 10 for the talk show.