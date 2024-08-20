Prince Harry may have 'upset' Meghan Markle with weird move: 'got wrath'

The Duke and Duchess attended a vibrant tribal dance in Bogotá

Prince Harry stirred a royal fan frenzy by resting his arm on the back of his translator's chair while next to Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess attended a vibrant tribal dance at the Delia Zapata National Centre for the Arts in Bogotá on the first day of their four-day visit.

Meghan, 43, was deeply engaged in the performance, while Prince Harry, 39, was seen whispering to the translator sitting beside him.

Harry’s gesture of resting his arm on the translator’s chair, positioned between Meghan and the translator, caused a buzz on social media. Fans humorously suggested that Harry might have risked Meghan’s disapproval with his move.

One wrote: "I’m sure Harry got the wrath of Meghan about this!"

Another said: "This is the strangest photo I have ever seen of these two."

Meanwhile, someone added: "The translator is not doing anything wrong and appears to be acting with professionalism and decorum."

A fourth wrote: "Their interpreter's demeanour seemed very professional and friendly."

Photo credits: GB News

Meghan appeared unfazed by Harry’s gesture and stayed focused on the performance while engaging in conversation with Vice President Francia Márquez.

During the event, the Duchess pointed out various costumes and shook hands with the dancers afterward.

For the occasion, Meghan showcased her style in a vibrant maxi dress by Johanna Ortiz, who has Colombian heritage.

Photo credits: GB News

She was radiant as she enjoyed the performance, with the couple holding hands and displaying affection.

Earlier in the tour, Meghan demonstrated her fashion sense by arriving in Colombia in a £596 collared vest from New York-based brand Veronica Beard, paired with matching navy trousers from the same designer, priced at £349.33.