King Charles delights fans with heartwarming update

King Charles III has given his fans a reason to celebrate as he offered a major update on his health.



The 75-year-old, who officially began his summer retreat at the iconic Scottish castle on Monday, appeared to debunk all the speculations about his health with his latest outing.

The King, who still undergoes cancer treatment, has delighted royal fans with heartwarming update about his current heath condition, seemingly sending a powerful message that he won't slow down.

King Charles appeared in high spirits as he inspected Balaklava Company of The Royal Regiment of Scotland on Monday. He looked fit and healthy in his cherished tartan kilt, complemented by long red socks and a matching brown waistcoat and jacket.

During his latest outing, The King was also seen loving the 15-year-old pony that once tried to nibble Harry’s fingers during a 2018 visit to Edinburgh with Meghan Markle.