King Charles' decision challenged by Prince Harry's friends

King Charles III, who's still undergoing cancer treatment, has received reaction from Prince Harry's friends for his bombshell decision.



The Duke of Sussex's friends took aim at the cancer-stricken King for making "really bad decisions" amid royal feud.

The 75-year-old has been hit out by Harry's pals for handling of his and Meghan's exclusion from an important Buckingham Palace event.

The couple were initially led to believe they would be joining senior royals at the Palace on the eve of the late Queen's funeral, however, it was decided that only working members of the monarchy could attend.

This resulted in Harry and Meghan missing a crucial briefing ahead of the funeral, with Harry only receiving the notes at 11pm that evening.

One of the Duke's close people has alleged the monarch for shunning the California-based couple amid the ongoing royal feud.

"The King made some really bad decisions — it was conveyed that he didn’t want them there. For f***’s sake, this was a global reception for his grandmother, and as her grandson, he should have been there," Harry's friend told the Sunday Times.



They tried to explain the couple's reaction to the King's move, saying: "There was a funeral briefing for the whole family at the palace just before the reception, which would have meant Harry and Meghan going to the briefing then having to leave the palace as all the guests were arriving and other family members were staying. So in the end, they didn’t go. The briefing notes didn’t arrive [via email] for them until around 11pm."



Prince Harry and his father have had a strained relationship over the last few years after the Sussexes made several public attacks on senior royals. Harry last saw his father in February 2024 when he rushed to the UK following the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

A source close to the King has claimed the father-son duo meeting is not expected at Balmoral, adding: "There's a worry that Harry could use the meeting for his personal gain."



"Prince William and other senior royals believe any new drama from Harry could deteriorate his health," claimed the insider.

Harry and Meghan are said to be not invited by the King to join him at Balmoral castle as the senior royals, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, are set to put on a united display at the late Queen's favourite place this week.