Ben Affleck doubles down on daughter Violet’s college prep

Ben Affleck prioritizes Violet's college milestone.

Ben Affleck is channeling his energy into helping his daughter Violet prepare for college amid heightened public scrutiny over his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

The actor, who turned 52 on August 15, is focused on getting Violet ready for her big move to Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

A source tells PEOPLE that Violet's college journey is a significant milestone for the entire family.

"It’s a huge deal for the whole family, and they’ve all been so excited the last few weeks," the source shares.

Affleck’s birthday saw visits from both ex-wife Jennifer Garner and current wife Jennifer Lopez at his rental home in Brentwood, California.

Despite their ongoing marital challenges, he and Garner, who divorced in 2018, remain supportive co-parents to their children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

A source previously revealed to PEOPLE that Ben's "small birthday celebration at home" with his kids was "exactly what he wanted."

The insider added, "He didn't want to go out to celebrate. The kids had gifts for him, and it was cute."