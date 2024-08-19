Meghan's unexpected gesture for Harry viewed as 'quite different' from past

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent four days exploring Colombia

Meghan Markle's recent expressions of love toward Prince Harry are being perceived as notably distinct from how she has shown affection in the past, according to a body language expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent four days exploring Colombia, diving into South American culture, enjoying musical performances, and meeting Invictus Games competitors.

Among the many spontaneous moments captured during their trip, a particularly notable one was their affectionate public display.

On Saturday, August 17, Harry, 39, and Meghan, 43, visited the historic city of Cartagena, where they joined a salsa dancing class with locals. The couple let their guard down and shared a passionate ki** in the middle of their dance.

According to body language expert Judi James, this gesture was unexpected for Harry but warmly received by him.

Speaking to The Mirror, Judi said: "Meghan has seized this tour as an opportunity to create a strong body language narrative of her love affair with her husband. The couple have always been famously tactile but Meghan's rituals on this trip have produced some of her most affectionate displays to date."

In the past, the pair have locked li** at the polo and at the opening of the Invictus Games, and of course, ki**ed on their wedding day in 2018.

Of their many displays of affection during the Colombian tour, Judi said: "We've been treated to her romantic 'swoon' as she leant her head against his chest and loving eye-gazes plus some two-handed hand-holding.

"Harry has reciprocated with his head ki**, but it's his salsa dad-dance that seems to have prompted Meghan into planting an actual lip ki** in front of the eyes of the world."

Judi noted that this time was very different from past public ki**es because it was the Duchess making the move.

She said: "We've seen them lock li** before on their wedding day but that was the traditional assertive groom/passive bride type of ki**, but here it's clearly and emphatically Meghan moving in to press her li** on Harry's, placing her hands around his face first in a tender gesture that also gently clamps the head to ensure a smooth docking and leaning in for a very quick but loving meeting of the li**."

She explained how Harry initially appeared taken aback but was best pleased by the kiss.

Judi said: "It looks like a reward and thank you signal after their dance and Harry does reciprocate by placing his hands onto his wife's upper arms as he receives the ki**. But it looks like a spontaneous gesture that caught him slightly by surprise although he is clearly happy to have been on the receiving end."

Meanwhile, fans were thrilled by the glimpse into Harry and Meghan's real life together.

A source told The Mirror: "They have finally let their guard down and are just being themselves. It's no secret the Duke and Duchess both love music, especially hip-hop, salsa and dancing, so to get to do this on their Colombia tour was a dream come true. They danced like they did not care who was watching, and that was so endearing."

The Sussexes have fostered strong ties with Colombia, notably being the only Latin American country to participate in the Invictus Games, an event founded by Harry.

Their visit served as a precursor to the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, set to take place in Colombia this November.