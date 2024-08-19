Jennifer Garner’s presence lifts Ben Affleck’s spirits amid marital woes with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner seems like a safe harbour for Ben Affleck: Expert

Jennifer Garner’s presence seems to lift Ben Affleck’s spirits amid his marriage problems with Jennifer Lopez.



In the photos shared via Mail Online, Garner and Affleck were seen having a dinner with their kids in New Haven, Connecticut over the weekend. The former couple looked comfortable in each other’s presence, revealed body language expert Judi James.

“Jennifer Lopez’s absence was a positive for Ben. He seems to be safe-harbouring here, pulling into what could seem like the safe, familiar harbour of his ex-wife and his children while his current marital problems blow over around him,” explained the expert.

Judi told the outlet, “This is common behaviour when there’s problems in a second marriage and the first family unit can suddenly seem like a comfortably familiar and seemingly non-judgmental refuge where a partner can often be myself more.”

The expert hinted that Jennifer’s “body language seems to send out signals of approval and even pride in her ex Ben here”.

“Jennifer seems to be like-minded with Ben, suggesting they form a united bond as parents. Their body language here shows up some subliminal mirroring,” shared Judi.

The expert reasoned, “The way all three gaze at Ben with expressions of non-judgmental pride, warmth and fondness here must feel like the kind of emotional stroke he desires right now and his own body language appears to undergo a dramatic change as a result.”

Judi however added, “This doesn’t look anything like any romantic return for Ben and his ex but his children seem to provide a space where he can show affection and joke and have fun in a relaxed and playful way.”