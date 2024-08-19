Dakota Johnson’s new move smashes split rumours with Chris Martin

Dakotan Johnson and Chris Martin's split rumours began to swirl last week

Dakota Johnson subtly dispels split rumours with her fiancé, Chris Martin, through a recent gesture.

According to People, the Fifty Shades of Grey star flaunted her emerald engagement ring amid breakup rumours with the Coldplay front man.

On Friday, August 16, Johnson, 34, reportedly, stepped out in Malibu, California, with her friends, including Bear star Jeremy Allen White and Blake Lee.

The Madame Web actress casually dressed in an oversized tan coat paired with bell bottoms jeans. However, what really stood out was the emerald engagement ring she wore on her left ring finger.

The ring sighting came after speculations ramped up that she and Martin, 47, had called it quits.

It is pertinent to note that on the same day as her recent outing, Johnson’s representative confirmed that the couple is "Happily together."

Martin and Johnson were last spotted together in June when she attended the Glastonbury Festival to support the Fix You singer for Coldplay's headlining set.

Martin began dating the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith in 2017.

Years into their relationship, Dakota was first seen wearing the emerald ring on her left ring finger in December 2020. However, it was in March 2024 that their engagement was confirmed.