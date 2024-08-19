Comedian Perry Kurtz dies in tragic hit-and-run accident at 73

Perry Kurtz died on Thursday August 15 at the age of 73

Perry Kurtz, a Los Angeles-based comedian known for his appearance on season eight of America's Got Talent and The Late Late Show with James Corden, was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident at the age of 73.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kurtz died on Thursday, August 15, after being struck by a car in Tarzana around 11:20 p.m., as confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The L.A. County Medical Examiner's Office later confirmed the cause of death as blunt force injuries.

In addition to the officials, Kurtz's daughter, Zelda Velazquez, confirmed her father’s passing to The New York Times.

Moreover, the LAPD has arrested 18-year-old Nathan Jaimes in connection with the hit-and-run incident.

In 2006, Kurtz auditioned for America’s Got Talent, performing a rap rendition to impress the judges during that time, Heidi Klum, Howard Stern, and Mel B. Despite his efforts, he did not advance past that round.

Beyond his AGT appearance, Kurtz also graced the stages of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2014 and 2018, respectively, as per IMDb.