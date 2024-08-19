‘Aaaand that’s a wrap on Wake Up Dead Man’ : A Knives Out Story

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Story completes filming

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Story, the third movie in the murder-mystery franchise, has wrapped filming, creator Rian Johnson shared.



The filmmaker celebrated as the filming of the movie came to an end, and took to X to announce the good news in a social media post.

“Aaaand that’s a wrap on Wake Up Dead Man. Went so fast! Best crew, incredible cast, this was a really special shoot and I cannot wait to put it together,” Johnson shared of the movie, which sees Daniel Craig reprising his role of Benoit Blanc.

Johnson also shared a photo with a sign that read, “Please be mindful of graves.”

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is slated to be released somewhere in 2025, but the exact date hasn’t been announced.

Craig returns to his role alongside Josh Brolin, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, and Thomas Haden Church as the cast for the third instalment.

Johnson started the filming of the movie back in June taking to X with a similar announcement.

“Aaaaand we’re off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery Wake Up Dead Man – see you on the other side,” Johnson shared on X in a post made on June 10.