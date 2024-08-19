Doja Cat, Joseph Quinn spending quality time in London

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn dating?

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn seem to be together.



According to a video posted on the social media account of Deuxmoi, the Grammy-winning singer was seen hand-in-hand with the actor.

The alleged couple seemed pretty comfortable, as the British actor wrapped his arm around the pop star’s shoulder before rubbing her back gently.

The video went viral, shortly after the outlet snapped a picture of the pair cuddling at Friday's Osees rock show at Dingwalls in Camden, London.

The 28-year-old Kiss Me More hitmaker's fans were thrilled about her possible new romance with Quinn, 30, especially since she had previously asked Noah Schnapp, his co-star on Stranger Things, to set them up.

“She manifested this years ago, I’m happy for her,” one Instagram user commented Sunday, while another said, “Doja’s wishes are fulfilled. She wanted him from the very beginning.”

“I love a girl who goes and gets her man! Ladies, yall want that man? Go get him!!” a third gushed.

The Paint the Town Red artist came out in public about her crush in July 2022 when she dropped into Schapp’s DMs for help talking to the Gladiator II star, who she had described as “fine as s–t.”