Katie Price flaunts £10k facelift results with son Harvey in selfie

Katie Price celebrates new facelift with son.

Katie Price showcased the results of her £10,000 facelift with a heartfelt Instagram post on Saturday.

The former glamour model shared a cozy morning selfie with her son Harvey, who was peacefully sleeping beside her.

The snap, which captured Katie's new look following her sixth facelift, was shared with her 2.7 million followers.

Later that day, Price took to Instagram again, this time flaunting her enhanced physique in a blue bikini.

The TV personality strutted around her newly renovated kitchen, revealing her heavily tattooed legs in the bikini bottoms, paired with a beige oversized hoodie.

She revealed her new look with enthusiasm, sharing a video of herself indulging in chicken nuggets following her facelift.

The reality star strutted over to a plate of nuggets in her blue bikini, captioning the clip: "POV: chicken nuggets are life."

Despite adding a filter to the video, Katie has expressed satisfaction with her "natural face" after the procedure.