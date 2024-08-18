 
Sunday August 18, 2024
Bradley Cooper joins Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola for SiriusXM Jelly roll concert

Anna Osceola stuns in mint-green crop top at Jelly Roll concert

By Web Desk
August 18, 2024
Anna Osceola dazzles in crop top at Hamptons concert.
Bradley Cooper was all smiles as he made a casual yet stylish entrance at SiriusXM's Jelly Roll concert in The Hamptons on Saturday. 

The filmmaker, who is currently dating Gigi Hadid, sported a laid-back look in a black button-up shirt, light wash jeans, and gray-and-black Jordan sneakers. 

His rugged charm was complemented by a scruffy salt-and-pepper beard.

Cooper was joined at the star-studded event by Jon Hamm and his wife, Anna Osceola. 

The couple, looking chic in coordinated casual outfits, enjoyed a cozy evening together. 

Hamm and Osceola seemed to savor the relaxed atmosphere as they mingled at the concert.

Jon Hamm also made a statement in his casual outfit: a long-sleeved white shirt with a crew neck, salmon-colored cuffed trousers, and orange-brown leather mules. 

The Mad Men star complemented his attire with a thin gray beard and a stylishly short-cropped haircut.

Hamm’s wife, Anna Osceola made a splash in a mint-green sleeveless crop top that highlighted her toned midriff. 

She paired the top with high-waisted white pants cinched at the waist with a brown belt, showcasing her effortless elegance. 