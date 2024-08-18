Bradley Cooper joins Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola for SiriusXM Jelly roll concert

Anna Osceola dazzles in crop top at Hamptons concert.

Bradley Cooper was all smiles as he made a casual yet stylish entrance at SiriusXM's Jelly Roll concert in The Hamptons on Saturday.



The filmmaker, who is currently dating Gigi Hadid, sported a laid-back look in a black button-up shirt, light wash jeans, and gray-and-black Jordan sneakers.

His rugged charm was complemented by a scruffy salt-and-pepper beard.

Cooper was joined at the star-studded event by Jon Hamm and his wife, Anna Osceola.

The couple, looking chic in coordinated casual outfits, enjoyed a cozy evening together.

Hamm and Osceola seemed to savor the relaxed atmosphere as they mingled at the concert.

Jon Hamm also made a statement in his casual outfit: a long-sleeved white shirt with a crew neck, salmon-colored cuffed trousers, and orange-brown leather mules.

The Mad Men star complemented his attire with a thin gray beard and a stylishly short-cropped haircut.



Hamm’s wife, Anna Osceola made a splash in a mint-green sleeveless crop top that highlighted her toned midriff.

She paired the top with high-waisted white pants cinched at the waist with a brown belt, showcasing her effortless elegance.