Prince William, Kate Middleton next foreign trip details revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been planning a special gateway as the royal couple endured challenges since Catherine's cancer diagnosis.



As reported by Life & Style, the Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly planning to attend the future King's Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, which is all set to take place in New York in September.

The source claimed, "They’ve been craving the chance to get away and have some fun, so this serves as a perfect opportunity to do just that."

An insider added, "Being away from the kids and holed up in a ritzy hotel will be a treat, plus they love New York and its energy."

The report also disclosed that William and Kate's bond grew stronger after the Princess' health woes.

The source shared, "Kate’s diagnosis has brought them so much closer together. They take nothing for granted."



William has been Kate's "absolute rock." The tipster continued, "He’s taken on more household duties, been caring for the kids, juggling more responsibilities."