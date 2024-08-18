Jennifer Lopez 'chugs' all night at Ben Affleck's birthday

Jennifer Lopez "chugs" alcohol and party hard all night on her husband Ben Affleck's birthday amid looming divorce.



The singer, 55, joined the latest TikTok trend, started by Jools Lebron, and shared a video on Instagram where she's seen drinking from the bottle after a night out with friends at Bruno Mars' concert.

In the clip, she says, "You see how I do this? How I drink from the bottle? Very demure," before taking a large sip of her drink from her own Delola brand.

“Very mindful. I don’t just chug it,” she continued. “Little by little. Very elegant.”

She captioned the clip, “Very demure … very mindful.”

The On the Floor hitmaker gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her fun-filled evening at Bruno Mars' concert on Thursday.

She shared photos of her pre-show hangout with friends and her excitement during the performance.

The Atlas star enjoyed a night out at a concert, belting out his song Marry You with the crowd, just hours after visiting the Batman star on his birthday.

However, she didn't publicly acknowledge his special day on social media, fueling speculation about their rumoured marital troubles. Instead, Lopez shared nostalgic photos from her birthday party last month, which some fans interpreted as a subtle dig at Affleck.

Rumours of Lopez and Affleck's impending divorce surfaced in May after he missed the Met Gala, where Lopez was a co-chair.

Insiders claimed Affleck had come to terms with the reality of his marriage, describing it as a "fever dream," and was looking to move on.

The couple has since been living separate lives, marking important occasions, including their second wedding anniversary, apart from each other.