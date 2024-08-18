'The Boys' creator drops chilling hints ahead of Season 5

The Boys creator Eric Kripke promise fans to dleiver a great endng despite some dreadful hints

The Boys creator Eric Kripke has dropped some major hints about the highly anticipated fifth and final season.

In a recent interview with Total Film, the widely lauded series’ creator described the upcoming season as both intense and exhilarating.

"There will be lots of death," he teased. "There’s no guarantee of who’s gonna survive because we don’t have to keep them for another season."

"This means we can have really shocking, big events happening all the time, and as writers, we’re really enjoying that freedom," Kripke added

The 50-year-old writer and producer hinted that the fate of the characters is still undecided as the finale season is currently in development, following a record-breaking fourth season on Prime Video.

He acknowledged the immense pressure from The Boys fans to deliver a satisfying ending.

"I am very grateful to Amazon for letting us end it on our own terms, but I definitely feel a lot of pressure to deliver a great show," Kripke admitted. "If we can stick the landing, people will say, 'That’s a great show!' But if we don’t, they’ll say, 'Oh, it was a good show, but they didn’t quite pull it off.'"