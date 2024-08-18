Tommy Fury returns to Molly-Mae Hague's £4 million cheshire mansion

Molly-Mae starts clearing out home with skip visible on driveway.

Tommy Fury returned to Molly-Mae Hague’s stunning £4 million Cheshire mansion on Saturday, preparing to confront the fallout from their recent split.

The former Love Island stars, who began their relationship in 2019, shocked fans earlier this week with the announcement of their breakup, which followed months of mounting speculation.

The boxer is reportedly determined to reconcile with his former fiancée and their 19-month-old daughter, Bambi, amidst allegations of infidelity involving multiple women.

Sources close to Molly-Mae have revealed that her decision to end the relationship was carefully considered, and she remains resolute.

Tommy’s team asserts that he is deeply distressed by the separation and is committed to fighting to win back his family, expressing his heartbreak and determination to make amends.

Tommy Fury appeared visibly downcast as he arrived at Hague’s £4 million Cheshire mansion in his £180,000 Mercedes G Wagon on Saturday.

His return comes after a dramatic week for the former Love Island couple, who announced their split earlier this week amid allegations of Tommy’s infidelity.

On Saturday morning, Molly-Mae was spotted driving away from her Cheshire home in her Mercedes-AMG G 63 Magno Edition, with their 19-month-old daughter, Bambi, in tow.

The influencer has reportedly asked Tommy to leave their luxurious home following a confrontation about the cheating claims.

Over the weekend, a skip was seen on their driveway, indicating Molly-Mae has begun clearing out their shared space. Representatives have stated that the skip has been there "for a while."



