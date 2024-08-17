Taylor Swift ends major chapter in personal life

Taylor Swift gives major update on 'old' chapter at Wembley

Taylor Swift has mentioned her former boyfriend Joe Alwyn for the first time during her iconic Eras Tour.

The 34-year-old pop singer, who first met Alwyn in 2016 and dated him for a good six years, surprisingly added London Boy to her setlist at her Wembley Show in London.

Swift wrote the same song for the Kinds of Kindness actor back in 2019.

In the song, she reflects on various pastimes that Alwyn taught her along the way, including watching rugby on the pub and drinking in the afternoon in Soho.

The Anti-hero hitmaker sent out a wave of excitement among fans, who assumed London Boy was off the record.

Speaking exclusively to the crowds in the stadium ahead of launching the song, the songstress admitted, “I’ve never played this on the Eras Tour before."

One fan gushed in excitement, "She’s singing London Boy?”

While another chimed in, adding, “Yeah, she’s officially healed… I’m crying.”

A third wrote, “Singing You know I love a London boy and then I’m shining like fireworks over your sad empty town at Wembley is crazy."

