Maxie Solters, Hollywood publicist, actress breathes her last at 37

CLIMAX! In the Series actress Maxie Solters died unexpectedly at 37

Maxie Solters, a third-generation Hollywood publicist, actor, writer, and producer, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 37.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she breathed her last on Thursday, August 15, at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank.

No revelations have been made as of yet regarding the cause of her death.

In 2012, Maxie, daughter of Scoop Marketing principal Larry Solters, followed the public relations footsteps of her father and late grandfather, Lee Solters, a legend in the business.

"[She] brought a unique blend of creativity, passion and expertise to her work," the company said in a statement.

Her clients included the Kia Forum, the Hollywood Bowl and Music Forward, among many others.

"Her infectious enthusiasm, positivity, innovative ideas and unwavering dedication made her an inspiration to all who knew her," the Scoop team added.

As a writer, producer and actress, Maxie has bagged several credits since 2006, including CLIMAX!, the 2017 web series she created and starred in.

In addition to CLIMAX! In the Series, she also showed off her acting chops in Adventures in Online Dating (2016) and Chooch (2016).

Maxie was also a voting member of the Screen Actors Guild.

In addition to her father and his partner, Carol Greenhut, survivors include her mother, Debra Graff; her longtime partner, Dim Dobrin; and her dog, Pookie.