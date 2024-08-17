Keke Palmer shares what it’s like to be a mother to 17-month-old son

Keke Palmer reveals her son is always with her

Keke Palmer has recently shared what it’s like to be a mother to 17-month-old son Leodis.



Speaking with PEOPLE at the Made by Google After Party, the Nope actress revealed her toddler was backstage during the hosting gig in California.

Keke said, “He was indeed.”

“He was there for everything,” remarked the 30-year-old.

The Hustlers actress mentioned, “He was there for the keynote. He was there for the Keke-note.”

“He was actually making noise, so we had to kind of get him off set a little bit for a second when it came to the After Party,” she told the outlet.

Keke stated that he was “tucked away in a back room” while she took the stage.

“I try to bring him every-single-where I go. It's the funniest [sic] to me,” stated the Alice actress,

Keke disclosed he’s more than “a companion” however, she clarified, “He also is engaged.”

At a reception the day prior to the event, the actress recalled, “We’re walking in, we're seeing the party go on, and I just go over there and I'm like, ‘Son, why are you kinda smooth with the execs?’”

“He is literally smiling, waving at them, trying to be talkative. I'm like, ‘Son, what is going on?’ So, it was just so funny. It's so funny to see him and how he responds to me in the workplace,” she explained.

While discussing about her son, Keke told the outlet, “I am just having fun watching him grow.”

“I'm very grateful to be able to have this experience. I think it's something that I've always wanted in my life,” pointed out the actress.

Keke stated, “I don't wanna even say ups and downs, but it has its challenges just because you wanna make sure that you always show up for the baby.”

“I think the greatest thing for me, that I'm always trying to maintain, is his closeness to me,” she added.