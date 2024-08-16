Ryan Reynolds happy for ‘coming in second’ against Blake Lively at box office

Ryan Reynolds reveals he 'dreamt' of coming in second against his wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has recently expressed his elation for sharing the box-office spotlight with his wife Blake Lively.



Speaking on the latest episode of Willie Geist’s Sunday Today, the Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan explained what he thinks about his movie faring against Blake’s new movie, It Ends With Us.

Willie asked, “Despite your successful and happy marriage, you're famously vicious professional rivals. So did you say to her, ‘I beat you by that much at the box office?’”

“The only time in my life I've ever dreamt of coming in second,” responded the Green Lantern actor.

Ryan stated, “No, I think that's the sign of a good relationship.”

“It's always been the one kind of constant with Blake and I: We really root for each other,” added the Free Guy actor.

Addressing fans' response towards Marvel movie, Ryan remarked, “Last week I walked around New York City with Hugh, and it was wild — it felt like we may be saved a baby from a burning building or something.”



Ryan noted, “People really, really found a lot of love and joy and happiness in the movie. And that's the thing I'm most proud of.”

Meanwhile, It Ends With Us made $50 million domestically over its opening weekend after premiering on August 9.

On the other hand, Deadpool & Wolverine garnered $494.3 million domestically and over $1 billion globally at the end of its third weekend.