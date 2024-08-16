Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will not cross paths at Venice Film Festival

Angelina Jolie will not be crossing paths with Brad Pitt at Venice Film Festival

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will reportedly not cross paths at the Venice Film Festival, confirmed the annual event's artistic director, Alberto Barbera.



Speaking with Vanity Fair about this year's festival, Alberto revealed that their “appearances will be spaced apart”.

“Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday [August] 29, and she will leave right after with [Maria director] Pablo Larraín to go to Telluride [Film Festival],” he remarked.

Alberto said, “Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice.”

“There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido,” added Alberto.

A source spilled to the PEOPLE that nearly eight years after their breakup, Angelina and Brad’s settlement is still being “hashed out”.

The former couple still embroiled in a contentious legal battle involving Château Miraval, the French winery they previously co-owned.

“Both sides are still talking,” shared an insider in the wake of divorce negotiations.

The source told the outlet, “But it's not done yet.”

For the unversed, Angelina and Brad reportedly tied the knot in 2014 while the Tomb Raider actress filed for divorce two years later.

Angelina and Brad, who first met on the set of 2005’s Mr & Mrs Smith, share six children.

Meanwhile, the Venice Film Festival will be held between August 28 and September 7.