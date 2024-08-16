King Charles reduced to tears by Prince Harry's hurtful move

Prince Harry has allegedly left his cancer-stricken dad King Charles heartbroken by his shocking decision during his last trip to London, according to a new report.



The Duke of Sussex snubbed the King's offer to stay at a room in the Palace during his most recent trip to the UK, a source has claimed.

Harry was invited to use an apartment at the palace in May during his Invictus Games event. However, he chose to stay at a hotel rather than a royal residence.

The move, according to an insider, "was very painful for his father as he was not expecting this."

"The King was definitely be crying in silence after being snubbed by his own son," the source added.

A separate source told the Times: "I don’t know what more the King could have done. He offered Harry to stay at Buckingham Palace but that it seems even that wasn’t good enough."



"It was far from clear what the Duke’s plans were. When it came to it there was no space in the King’s diary in between treatment and other scheduled events."



The father-of two's decision to reject the offer left King Charles hurt and upset. He did not see the Duke as his schedule was full with planned engagements.

Harry, who stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020 and relocated to the US, seemingly missed the opportunity to win hearts of his royal relatives as he could find a chance to see his eldest brother William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who's also battling cancer.

It is to mention here that Harry has made multiple trips to the UK since being evicted from Frogmore Cottage but has stayed in hotel rooms rather than at a royal family residence, seemingly sending them a message that he's not happy with his fathers move.