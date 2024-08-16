Prince Harry looks uneasy with smiling Meghan Markle in new dance video

Prince Harry appeared to be like a child during his latest appearance with his wife Meghan Markle in Colombia.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with Marquez and her husband Rafael Yerney Pinillo, appeared together to watch Colombian folkloric performers in Bogota.



Harry looks uneasy, while Meghan is the 'dominant' one in new video as the couple attended a cultural performance at the Popular Cultural School.

The Sussexes also enjoyed the cultural dance for the visit, but Harry and Meghan's eagle-eyed fans noticed stark difference in husband and wife's body language.



Meghan, who's dazzling Navajo Weaver dress by Johanna Ortiz, was all smiles and in good spirits while Harry appeared hesitant and uncomfortable.

King Charles III's younger son Harry looks a little bit distant and hesitant. He's smiling from time to time, but not necessarily enjoying it as much as his wife Meghan is.

On the other hand, Michael Cole told GB News: "If you look at Meghan, she's there, she comes out, she's got the suit, she's got the smile, she is on point and she's doing everything that she could have done had she stayed within the bosom of the Royal Family, and doing it rather well.



Some royal fans and commentators believed Meghan took the inspiration from Princess Kate, who's known for respecting local cultures and designers during royal tours, and always makes an effort to wear creations from the countries she visits.