Kim Kardashian reveals her deepest fear in candid interview

Kim Kardashian recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she shared a valuable lesson she learned from her experience participating in Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady.

Although she was initially booed by the audience, the media influencer took the opportunity to reflect on her fears.

In a candid conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Kim revealed her biggest fear, receiving a warm reception from the audience. The influencer was grateful and it was then that she unveiled her fears.

"My biggest fear in life is being booed, so this welcome felt really, really good," she said as the host encouraged the audience to repeat the ovation.

The SKIMS mogul, a seasoned public figure, has built a vast empire of brands and collaborations, boasting an impressive 361 million followers on Instagram alone.

Her frequent media presence makes her no stranger to diverse comments and scrutiny.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show, Fallon acknowledged the audience's affection for Kim, saying, "They love you."

The mother-of-four shared that her summer was going wonderfully, particularly after a trip to New York with her daughter North.

She emphasised the importance of individual bonding time with each of her four children, as they possess unique personalities and interests, ranging from art to sports.