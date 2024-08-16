Usher postpones more 'Past Present Future Tour' shows on doctors' orders

Usher fans will have to wait a little while longer for his Past Present Future Tour to officially begin.

Having first postponed the tour’s opening night in Atlanta just hours before the show on Wednesday, the King of R&B announced on Instagram the next day that he is postponing two additional shows due to a neck injury he sustained during rehearsals.

“Earlier this week, I suffered an injury to my neck while rehearsing to provide my fans with the greatest USHER show of all time,” Usher, 45, explained in his statement.

He had hoped to recover in time for the opening night, but despite physical therapy and medical treatment, his injury hasn’t healed as expected.

“Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week,” the eight-time Grammy winner shared, adding that he’s focused on a quick recovery.

The OMG hitmaker reassured fans that he’s expected to return to the stage in Washington, D.C., on August 20.

“I love my fans and thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so that I can give you the 100% excellence that you expect from an USHER show,” he promised.

The postponed shows at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena have been rescheduled for December 9, 10, and 12.