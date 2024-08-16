Britney Spears' childhood home in Kentwood available for universal pictures biopic filming

Britney Spears' Kentwood home up for filming location.

Britney Spears’ fully-authorized biopic from Universal Pictures might still be in the developmental stage, but the film is already set to benefit from a significant dose of authenticity.

The owner of Spears' childhood home in Kentwood, LA, has offered up the iconic property as a filming location for the highly anticipated project.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house, which was purchased for $275,000 in 2021 and is currently listed for $1.2 million, could soon host the biopic’s cast and crew.

The owner, who chose to remain anonymous, has expressed willingness to vacate the home temporarily for the shoot, provided the terms are right.

Built in 1980, the 2,299-square-foot property still retains some of its original charm, including a mirror covered in stickers, nostalgic wall scribblings, and Spears' very first dance studio.f Mayor Irma T.

Gordon has expressed hope that the biopic will boost local tourism, as plans are underway to expand the Kentwood Museum with a dedicated exhibit for the pop icon.

Universal Pictures has invested heavily in the project, acquiring the rights to Spears' memoir, The Woman In Me, and her music catalog for a reported low eight-figure sum.

The film, helmed by Wicked director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt, is set to bring Spears’ story to the big screen with a personal touch.

She has thrilled her 157.9 million social media followers with news of a secret project she's been working on with Marc Platt.

The semi-retired pop star shared her excitement on Twitter, praising Platt for his work on her favorite films and hinting at what’s to come:

"Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He's always made my favorite movies... stay tuned."