Ed Sheeran joins Taylor Swift onstage during London Eras Tour Show

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift together onstage during London Eras Tour Show.

There were two stars on stage during Taylor Swift’s London Eras Tour Show.



The popstar called Ed for a surprise performance of a medley of their collaborations, during her first show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The surprise song portion of the first of five London nights included the two performing their duets, Everything Has Changed and End Game.

About halfway through, Sheeran came up from the back of the stage to join Swift for the song Everything, which is included on her 2012 album Red.

They then switched to End Game, a duet from Swift's 2017 album Reputation. After performing Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud, the two hugged and Swift expressed her gratitude for their friendship.

“This is one of my best friends in the world to the point where I feel like he’s a second brother of mine,” said Swift about Sheeran.

“We toured together on the Red Tour. Every time I am doing the ‘Red’ part of this show, I think about the memories that we’ve made. And now he is someone who plays Wembley like, every week.”

She added, “This is like, regular for him. And he works so hard, and he’s on tour right now and he’s probably so tired. But he wanted to come and play for you and do this for all of us so give it up for Ed Sheeran.”