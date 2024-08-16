Blake Lively gets support from Sony CEO after It Ends With Us cast drama

Blake Lively receives support from Sony CEO: More inside

Blake Lively gets support from the Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Tony Vinciquerra, amid rumoured It Ends With Us cast drama.

“Audiences love the movie. Blake's passion and commitment to advancing the conversation around domestic violence is commendable,” said Tony in a statement via DailyMail.com.

The Sony CEO stated “We love working with Blake, and we want to do 12 more movies with her.”



Earlier, the Green Lantern actress was involved in feud rumour with the movie’s director Justin Baldoni, who also worked as a leading role in Colleen Hoover’s movie adaptation of the same name.

A source told Page Six that the environment while filming was “extremely difficult and added Blake felt uncomfortable on the set”.

“None of the cast enjoyed working with Justin… they certainly didn't talk to him at the premiere,” shared an insider.

The source revealed that both Justin and Blake watched It Ends With Us in “two separate theatres”.

Meanwhile, other sources defended Justin, who also directed Five Feet Apart, and mentioned he “would never intentionally make his cast feel unsupported”.

Earlier in June, Blake joined Colleen at her Book Bonanza event in Dallas, but Justin, who hired a crisis PR manager, was particularly absent.

Another source spoke to PEOPLE, “There is much more to this story. The principal cast and Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him.”