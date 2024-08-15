Matthew Perry’s stepdad Keith Morrison issues statement in the wake of multiple arrests

Matthew Perry's family still feel heartbroken by his demise: Deets inside

Matthew Perry's family has recently issued a statement after multiple arrests were made in connection to the Friends star's death by ketamine.



In a press statement shared via NBC News, the 17 Again actor’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, said, “We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death.”

Keith stated, “But it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously. We look forward to justice taking its course.”

On August 15, at least one doctor and several drug dealers were reportedly taken into police custody who were involved in Matthew’s death at 54.

Keith became Matthew's stepfather in 1981, when he married the Whole Nine Yards actor's mom, Suzanne Perry.

Earlier, arrests were made by police after the LAPD, DEA and US Postal Service executed a search warrant by seizing computers, phones and other electronic devices.

These devices were believed to contain information on how Matthew obtained the fatal dose of ketamine and who helped him do so.

Two months after the Fools Rush In actor passed away in the hot tub at his home, as the initial investigations confirmed his cause of death which was due to “acute effects of ketamine” and his demise was ruled as a drug and drowning related accident.

Meanwhile, Keith told Hoda Kotb that his stepson was on the upswing.

“He felt like he was beating it,” said the late actor’s stepfather during Making Space podcast over Matthew’s battle with alcohol and drug addiction.

Matthew added, “But you never beat it, and he knew that, too.”