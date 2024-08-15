Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh awaiting major news alongside senior royals

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are awaiting significant news from their loved one.

James, Earl of Wessex—the 16-year-old son of Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh—has just one week left until he receives potentially life-changing GCSE results, reported GB News.

The earl, who is 15th in line to the throne, will discover his academic results on August 22.

James is expected to be at Balmoral with senior royals, including Prince William, Princess Kate, the King, and the Queen, as he waits for the outcome.

However, he will be anticipating the news from further south, with staff at Radley College, his Oxfordshire school, preparing the grades for him and his classmates.

Although the subjects James chose for his GCSEs are not publicly known, he might feel confident due to Radley College’s strong track record. In 2023, the prestigious boys' boarding school reported a high number of top grades (7-9s, equivalent to A or A*).

It’s likely that the Earl’s results will remain private, following royal protocol. When his sister, Lady Louise Windsor, took her GCSEs four years ago, Buckingham Palace also kept her results confidential, considering them a personal matter.

Back then, her mother Sophie spoke out about her academic prowess, telling the Times: "She's working hard and will do A-levels.

"I hope she goes to university. I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to, she can... She's quite clever!"

Lady Louise later followed in the footsteps of the Prince and Princess of Wales, making the nearly nine-hour journey from her home at Bagshot Park to the University of St Andrews.

Now 20, Lady Louise is pursuing a degree in English at the historic coastal university, building on her A-level studies in English, History, Politics, and Drama.

As Prince Edward’s son considers his own university options, Prince George will be transitioning to senior school in the September after next.