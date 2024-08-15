Graceful Comeback: Meghan Markle stuns with timeless class!

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry received warm welcome by vice president Francia Márquez

Fans have been eagerly anticipating Meghan Markle's wardrobe for her Colombia tour, and they've now had their first look.

Upon arriving in the South American capital of Bogotá today, the Duchess of Sussex made a stylish impression in a navy 'summer suit' by one of her favourite designers, Veronica Beard, according to the Mirror.

When a royal steps out in a classic navy blue ensemble, she effortlessly exudes sophistication and grace.

The deep, rich hue of navy blue not only enhances her regal presence but also brings a timeless elegance to the Duchess appearance.

Navy blue outfit consists of a sleeveless jacket that is nipped in at the waist and cigarette-style trousers offers a perfect blend of tradition and modernity, ensuring the royal stands out with effortless poise.

Photo credits: Mirror

It has a "collared halter silhouette while tortoiseshell buttons down the centre and on the pockets offer decorative touches."

The matching trousers come in at £350. Meghan finished off her outfit with a £3,650 white Loro Piana handbag and also appeared to be wearing her £15,000 Lorraine Schwartz "Against Evil Eye" bracelet.

It comes as body language expert Judi James told the Mirror that Meghan looked "in her element" and full of confidence as she and Harry stepped out in Bogota. She explained how her look is all about channelling that superstar energy.

"Meghan's 'Hey, I'm here!' pose, facial expression and styling put her in full, confident A-lister mode here. Her eye expression registers a level of excitement, with her symmetric smile looking like a nod to a more regal approach, and her way of holding herself is celebrity-infused 'special' and far from casual, relatable and down-to-earth.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry were invited by vice president Francia Márquez to Colombia for four-day visit with the aim of sharing their story.