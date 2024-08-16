Taylor Swift fans rejoice as Nando’s reinstates her favorite £15 dish during UK visit

Nando’s brings back Taylor Swift’s favorite £15 dish, thanks to Ed Sheeran’s influence.

As Taylor Swift prepares for her highly anticipated final London Eras Tour dates, it has been revealed that her favorite British meal is a Nando’s dish priced at just £15.

The Grammy Award-winning singer reportedly developed a taste for the popular chicken restaurant thanks to her close friend, Ed Sheeran.

Swift's favorite Nando’s main is available for a limited time only. Jordan North shared the news on Capital Breakfast, stating, "It’s genuinely mind-blowing that we have this exclusive. We know Taylor Swift’s Nando’s order.

It’s well-known that she enjoys Nando’s when she’s in the UK, as it’s not available in the States. She loves to have it before she goes on stage."

In an exclusive revelation, it has been confirmed directly from the restaurant that Swift’s favorite order includes a Mango & Lime chicken wrap, corn on the cob, spicy rice, and halloumi, with an additional side of chips.

This meal, which mirrors the preferences of Capital Breakfast host Jordan North, totals £13.65.

North expressed his surprise at the similarity between his own Nando’s choices and Swift’s, calling her his "spirit animal" and noting the coincidence.