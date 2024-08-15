Lily Collins embodies 'Emily in Paris' style at LA premiere

Lily Collins, 35, channelled her Emily in Paris character's signature style at the show's Los Angeles premiere, wearing a stunning black embroidered gown.

The strapless dress featured intricate sequins on the bodice, a peplum waist with varied sequins, and a transparent checkboard print on the skirt.

Collins completed her look with geometric earrings, her wedding band, and a single silver ring, pairing her new bob with a sleek, straight hairstyle.

Her makeup was classic and understated, with soft brown eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

The actress teased to People magazine that fans will "finally get to see a little bit of what they've been waiting for" in this upcoming season.

"Well, we start out with a failed wedding and a baby on the way and love feelings expressed within a love triangle," she recalled for the outlet.

"And this season we get to see a choice being made and the decision that comes with that and what unfolds.

The Inheritance star posed with her Emily in Paris castmates at the Egyptian Theater premiere.

This is her latest public appearance since she revealed her short hair at the MaXXXine premiere.

Earlier, Collins also gave fans a glimpse into her haircut experience on Instagram, sharing a video of the moment she went for the chop.

"New hair era unlocked," she captioned the post, tagging her hairstylist Gregory Russell.



