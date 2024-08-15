Gena Rowlands, two-time Oscar nominee, passes away at 94

Gena Rowlands, a highly acclaimed actress and muse of John Cassavetes, passed away on Wednesday at 94, surrounded by her family at her home in Indian Wells, California.

Rowlands, who had been battling Alzheimer's since 2019, left behind a legacy of powerful performances in films like Faces, A Woman Under the Influence, Opening Night, and Gloria.

She received two Oscar nominations for her portrayals of complex, dynamic women in A Woman Under the Influence and Gloria.

In those Oscar Award races, she was defeated by Sissy Spacek of Coal Miner's Daughter and Ellen Burstyn of Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore. Not until she won an honorary Oscar at the 2015 Governors Awards was her magnificence officially recognised by the Academy.

“You know what’s wonderful about being an actress?” Rowlands said at the ceremony. “You don’t just live one life — yours — you live many lives.”

John Cassavetes and Gena Rowlands formed a creative partnership that spanned multiple films, including Shadows, A Child Is Waiting, Faces, Minnie and Moskowitz, A Woman Under the Influence, Opening Night, Gloria, and Love Streams.

Cassavetes wrote and directed most of these films, with Rowlands starring.

Their collaborations significantly contributed to the emergence of the independent film movement in America.