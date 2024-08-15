Zoë Kravitz reflects on ‘hurtful’ decision to leave mother Lisa Bonet

Zoë Kravitz shared that she doesn’t exactly feel good about her “hurtful” decision to move away from her mother Lisa Bonet to live with her rockstar dad, Lenny Kravitz, at the age of 11 following her parents’ divorce.



In an Esquire cover story, The Batman star recalled the reason why she left her life with her mother, not approving of her strict parenting style.

“I think it was very hurtful that I moved away from her to be with my dad and my dad wasn’t even there,” she told the outlet.

“I just wish I had been able to appreciate what she was doing for me. She was so focused on preserving my innocence. My creativity. Because she knew what the world is — that you don’t get that back.”

The 56-year-old Cosby Show star officially split from Lenny in 1991, just after four years of their marriage and officially divorced two years after their split. The former couple welcomed daughter Zoë in 1988.

Zoë, who spent the first ten years of her life with her mother, shifted across the country to live with her father in Miami, who she’d met in the past, only a few times a year.

The Blink Twice director reminisced over his visits, calling them “this whirlwind of a completely different universe.”

“And then I would go home to this really quiet, really simple life,” she shared.