Kim Kardashian wants 'new ground rules' with Kanye West, Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian and ex husband Kanye West are parents to four children

Kim Kardashian is not happy about her children spending time with Kanye West amid his recent antics.



According to a new report by The Sun, the Kardashians star, 43, is particularly “alarmed” by what her four young children — North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 — are being ‘exposed to” when they’re with their rapper dad and his wife-of-two years, Bianca Censori.

The report comes amid allegations of drug addiction against Ye, 47.

A source close to the SKIMS founder told the outlet that she’s growing more and more concerned by the constant stream of troubling reports surrounding the multi-Grammy-winner and Bianca, 29.

“Every week it’s something different and she fears it’s no longer a healthy environment for the younger kids to be in,” the insider noted.

Kim is reportedly eager to address these concerns directly, despite not being in regular contact with her ex-husband.

“It’s like Kim wants to see with her own eyes what’s going on — she’s saying she wants a sit-down meeting urgently with both of them to discuss co-parenting and put some new ground rules in place,” the tipster explained.

Adding to her worries, Kanye has recently been accused by his former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, of being addicted to laughing gas, allegedly spending over $50,000 on tanks from a celebrity dentist.

On top of that, Bianca has reportedly spurred concern among her friends that she’s “being controlled” by her husband who picks out her increasingly risqué outfits.