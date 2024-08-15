Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey announce engagement after 2 years of dating

Kaley Cuoco and ‘Ozark’ actor Tom Pelphrey also share one-year-old daughter, Matilda

Kaley Cuoco is ready to walk down the aisle with new fiancé Tom Pelphrey!

The couple — who have been dating for two years and have a daughter together — shared the happy news in a joint Instagram announcement on Wednesday, August 14.

In a sweet photograph shared on her Stories, Cuoco, 36, showed off her dazzling diamond ring as the Ozark actor gently pressed his forehead against hers, both of them beaming with joy.

“Amazing weekend,” she simply wrote.

Cuoco then shared a few heartwarming family photographs with their one-year-old daughter Matilda, whom they welcomed in March 2023.

The Big Bang Theory star also shared an up-close look of her new bling — a gold band with an oval diamond surrounded by smaller jewels — designed by jeweler Shahla Karimi.

“What a wild, beautiful journey life can be. Grateful for every road that led me straight to you,” she gushed.

Pelphrey — a two-time daytime Emmy award winning actor — also celebrated the news on his Instagram.

“Not another road real or imagined I would rather be on,” he captioned another family black and white family portrait.

Notably, Cuoco has been married before. She had tied the knot with Karl Cook in 2018 after two years of dating. However, the pair announced their divorce three years later.

“I will never get married again,” declared Cuoco in an April 2022 Glamour cover shoot. However, fate had other plans as she connected with Pelphrey that same month, and the rest was history.