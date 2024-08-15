Sofía Vergara doesn’t want Ed O'Neill to ‘die’ before Modern Family 'sequel'

Sofía Vergara on Modern Family sequel

Sofía Vergara would love a sequel to the series Modern Family, and want her co-star Ed O'Neill to stay alive till it happens.



The actress shared with Variety that she'd “die” to get back on set with her co-stars but she understands that it's still not the right time for the Pritchett, Dunphy and Tucker family's to make a comeback.

But regardless of what will happen, the 52-year-old star has a joke to share about her former onscreen husband, Ed O'Neill, relating to a probable sequel to the show, which aired for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020.

Vergara told the outlet that after watching O'Neill, 78, in Clipped, she told him that he looked, “f---ing old,” before telling him that his age is maybe a concern when it comes to a follow up.

“I always joke with him, ‘Ed, don’t die. Because if we do the sequel, it will take some time, and you’re the oldest of us. You can’t be dead!’” Vergara how she jokes with the actor, who played Jay Pritchett, the husband of her character Gloria Pritchett.