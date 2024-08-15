Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni speak up about working with intimacy coordinators

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni discuss about intimacy coordinators in It Ends With Us

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have recently weighed in on working with intimacy coordinators while filming It Ends With Us movie.



Speaking to the Harper’s Bazaar India, Justin said, “The movie-making team knew from the very beginning that there was no way we could do this movie without intimacy coordinators.”

“It was so important to have them on set — not just so that we could all feel safe, but because they were also incredible collaborators with wonderful ideas that really elevated the film,” remarked the 40-year-old.

Justin mentioned, “Having them on set and always in my eye line was invaluable because at any point I could look to one of them for a thumbs up, or we’d work on another approach together.”

“They were such an important and integral part of our process,” said the actor.

Blake spoke up about having an intimacy coordinator in another interview with Digital Spy.

“You coordinate stunts, you coordinate dancing. It is choreography,” stated the 36-year-old.

The Green Lantern actress pointed out, “So to be able to say 'This is what happens here, here and here' in a stunt, and 'This is what happens here, here and here' in a dance, but 'Now you guys just go put your bodies together and your mouths and whatever, and action and cut,' that's ridiculous.”

“I think that being choreographed is critical for everyone's safety,” she added.