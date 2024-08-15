Demi Lovato’s honest admission about not allowing future kid into Hollywood

Demi Lovato on not allowing future kid into Hollywood

Demi Lovato has recently explained why she wants to keep her future daughter away from Hollywood.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer, who uses she/they pronouns, responded to a question on how she would react to her child asking to become a performer.

“I’d say, ‘Let’s study music theory and prepare you for the day you turn 18, because it’s not happening before that,’” said the 31-year-old.

The Charming star continued, “Not because I don’t believe in you or love you or want you to be happy, but because I want you to have a childhood, the childhood that I didn’t have.”

The Heart Attack crooner revealed she would encourage finding a “backup plan — something I wish I’d done because sometimes I think it’s time for me to move on, but I’m in this weird position in my career because I still rely on music for my income”.

Demi shared she entered the entertainment industry as a child star at a very young age. First she appeared on Barney and Friends and then appeared the lead role in Disney Channel's Camp Rock as a teenager.

Meanwhile, the singer and actress talked about experience of working in the showbiz as a minor in the upcoming Hulu movie Child Star, which will release on September 17.