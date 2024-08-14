Prince William set to uphold major role after 'self imposed' ban stance

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex are not on speaking terms

Prince William is anticipated to fulfill a significant responsibility following claims of a self-imposed ban on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The future King is expected to attend his uncle's funeral, while Harry is likely to miss the event, according to GB News.



Lord Fellowes, who passed away last month, was married to Lady Jane Spencer, the sister of Diana, Princess of Wales. He also served as Queen Elizabeth II’s private secretary for nine years.

Despite remaining close to his aunt Lady Jane, Prince Harry feels it is too risky to travel to the UK due to current security concerns.

Prince William and Prince Harry have not spoken since King Charles's Coronation in May 2023 and have not seen each other since then.

The Duke of Sussex chose to skip the Duke of Westminster’s wedding in June 2024 to avoid an uncomfortable encounter with his brother.

Prince William, who was an usher at the wedding and shares a close relationship with the Duke of Westminster, was present, while Prince Harry, who also has a close bond with Hugh Grosvenor, declined the invitation.

In addition, Kate and William have reportedly imposed a "ban" on Meghan and Harry, as the Princess of Wales focuses on her health.

Since stepping down as working royals in 2020, the Sussexes have made several public criticisms of Princess Kate, with the latest coming in Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare, published in January 2023.

Princess Kate, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year following significant abdominal surgery, will join Prince William and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—on their annual summer trip to Balmoral.

The source said: "Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time this summer.

"Kate’s still very much focussing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan create."



