Blake Lively shares two cents on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour duration

Blake Lively addresses Taylor Swift's Eras Tour duration

Blake Lively has recently shared her two cents on best friend and singer Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.



Speaking on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show, Blake responded to a question while playing a game of Unpopular Opinion with host Greg James.

When a fan said Taylor’s song Love Story not to be a part of Eras Tour setlist, the Green Lantern actress replied, “Ooh that’s rough.”

Dishing out reasons, Blake stated, “You just hate happiness, or joy, or just your ears? You don’t like your ears?”

The caller then remarked, “I think it’s a really good song, but I just think another song from Fearless should thrive in the spotlight.”

To which, the It Ends With Us actress replied, “Honestly I wish the tour, the concert, was just like 47 hours long so that all the songs could be played at all times.”

“So, my popular opinion is that all, like yes,” she said.

Blake noted, “The answer is which song, the answer is yes. What’s the setlist? Yes. My answer is yes.”

“So all of the songs from beginning to end should be played?” asked the host.

Blake added, “Yes.”

Meanwhile, Taylor’s Eras Tour lasted for nearly three and a half hours and would feature music from seven different albums, including Lover, 1989 and Swift’s latest The Tortured Poets Department.