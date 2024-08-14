Experts reveal interesting details about Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton's personal choices

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to Colombia by the country's vice president

Meghan Markle is expected to mirror Princess Kate's bold statement style during her Colombian tour, according to an exclusive update from a style expert to GB News.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to Colombia by Vice President Francia Márquez.

Eddie Le Vian, CEO of the celebrity jewellery brand Le Vian, shared his predictions with GB News about the jewellery Meghan might choose for her quasi-royal tour, suggesting she could draw inspiration from Princess Kate.

Le Vian suggested: "I anticipate Meghan will opt for yellow gold pieces which she seems to be favouring at the moment, as seen from her bracelet stack in Nigeria earlier this year.

"A pair of bold statement gold earrings may well also find their way into her jewellery box."

Princess Kate, 42, wore a statement pair of gold earrings during her most recent outing to Wimbledon.

The Princess of Wales wore £400 gold hoop earrings from the brand By Pariah.

Le Vian continued: "The royal tour of Australia in 2019 saw Meghan wearing a pair of leaf-shaped earrings and she donned gold hammered disc earrings in Nigeria earlier this year. Bold gold is a trend that will be big in 2025.

"A pop of colour is also to be expected from Meghan - it’s worth remembering that the vivid green hue of Colombian emeralds are the finest and the most prized in the world.

"Not to mention that emeralds are her son, Prince Archie’s birthstone."

Tobias Kormind, the managing director of 77 Diamonds, Europe's largest online diamond jeweller, also spoke exclusively to GB News about what Meghan could wear in Colombia.

Kormind said: "I expect a mix of delicate, versatile jewels, sentimental pieces and a nod to local craftsmanship.

"Dainty, versatile diamond jewels are a go-to for Meghan on tours - from the diamond pinky ring, tennis bracelet and stud earrings she accented her outfits with in Nigeria, to the diamond swirl pendant she chose in Australia in 2018.

"I also expect some sentimental jewels to make an appearance - in Nigeria this year she sported Princess Diana's diamond cross necklace, while in Morocco in 2019 she dazzled in the diamond studs worn on her wedding day, and in Australia she wore Princess Diana's famous Aquamarine cocktail ring.

"As a tribute to local Colombian culture, we could well see Meghan wearing a piece by an artisan, akin to when she accessorised with a traditional Nigerian coral necklace during her visit, and in Morocco where she wore a long cedar wood pendant necklace gifted to her by a local jeweller."







